Rockland, NY Man Accused of Missing Orange County Man’s Murder

A Rockland County man is behind bars accused of murdering a man who went missing from Orange County.

On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced a Rockland County Grand Jury indicted 63-year-old Jospeh Janulewicz, 63, of West Nyack, New York following a homicide that occurred in West Nyack, in early June.

Greenwood Lake, New York Man Goes Missing

On June 10, a relative of 56-year-old Brian Romney of Greenwood Lake filed a missing person report with the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department, when he did not arrive at his relative’s home as expected on June 8 and had not been in communication with his family and friends since June 8.

New York State Police was requested to assist in the missing person investigation.

Missing Orange County, New York Man's Car Found In Rockland County

On June 15, Romeny's vehicle was found in West Nyack, near East Street and the Palisades Interstate Parkway, officials say.

On June 16, New York State Police found Romeny's dead body inside Janulewicz's West Nyack home, according to the Rockland County District Attorney.

Missing Greenwood Lake Man Found Dead in West Nyack, New York Home

"Romney suffered multiple stab wounds to his person, and the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide," Walsh stated in a press release.

On Wednesday, the Rockland County grand jury indicted Janulewicz on murder in the second degree, a class A felony and concealment of a human corpse, a class E felony.

Rockland County Man Accused of Murdering Orange County Man

“As alleged, the defendant perpetrated a brutal and senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of Brian Romney. This type of violence will never be tolerated and those who commit these crimes will be held accountable. My office will continue to work with the New York State Police to ensure justice is served for this horrific crime," Walsh said.

Janulewicz was remanded to the Rockland County Jail. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted on the murder charge.

