Officials are warning roadwork near four area bridges will cause delays or closures "until further notice." Some drivers are told to seek alternative routes.

On Wednesday, the New York State Bridge Authority reminded motorists construction on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Rip Van Winkle Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge and Bear Mountain Bridge will cause delays and sometimes closures for the foreseeable future.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge north span redecking project is causing westbound traffic from Route 9D to merge onto the south span of the bridge. During the weekday evening rush hour, westbound traffic from Rt 9D will continue on the north span in the right lane. Westbound traffic from I-84 will merge onto the south span, officials say.

The New York State Bridge Authority noted roadwork is scheduled Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Rip Van Winkle Bridge "until further notice." Wide load vehicles must call (518) 943-2360 before traveling on the bridge.

On the Bear Mountain Bridge Route 6/202 will be closed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a New York State DOT guide rail repair. The repairs are scheduled to be completed by April 16.

"Please seek (an) alternate route," the New York State Bridge Authority writes on Facebook about the Bear Mountain Bridge construction.

A New York State Bridge Authority spokesperson later clarified construction is not taking place on the bridge but will impact people who drive over the bridge.

"In terms of the Route 6/202 closure, that is not taking place on the Bear Mountain Bridge itself, thought it will affect those who are traveling from the bridge toward Cortlandt/Peekskill. That guide rail replacement work is being done by NYS DOT on Bear Mountain Bridge Road (aka the “Goat Trail”) just off the east side of the bridge. DOT will be detouring traffic along a route going from Route 9D to Route 403 to Route 9," New York State Bridge Authority Public Information Officer Chris Steber told Hudson Valley Post.

On weekdays wide load vehicles must call ahead before traveling on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge. Drivers can call (845) 336–8181.

