Popular Pharmacy, Drug Store Suddenly Closes Many New York State Locations

5 Rite Aid Locations Are Closing

In a statement company officials aid closing any story is a decision that's taken "very seriously and is based on a variety of factors, including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance.”

Rite Aid Closed Locations In New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Niagara Falls

The first location in New York City, closed down earlier this year.

The store at the corner of West 97th Street and Columbus Avenue closed in January. It was the last Rite Aid location on the Upper West Side.

The other four locations closed in May.

Rite Aid closed the location at 535 Portland Avenue in Rochester on May 10, the Democrat and Chronicle reports

A Rite Aid on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls closed on May 4.

Two Buffalo, New York Locations Are Now Closed

The Rite Aide on Broadway in Buffalo closed on May 8. While the last day of business for the Rite Aid on West Ferry Street in Buffalo is May 11.

Rite Aid's full statement on the recent closings is below:

Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business. A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services. We also strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible."

