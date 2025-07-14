Popular Retail Chain Quietly Closes These Stores In New York

Another major retail chain has quietly packed up and left a popular part of the Hudson Valley.

Another popular retail chain store suddenly left one Hudson Valley town.

GameStop Closes Stores Across New York State

In early 2025, we reported that GameStop was closing over 1,000 stores, including 30 in New York.

These locations closed across the Empire State around January.

Albany, NY - Northway Mall, 1440 Central Ave. #11 (1/18)



Brewster, NY - The Highlands, 111 Independence Way (1/18)



Brockport, NY - Sweden S.C., 1561 Nathaniel Poole Trl. (1/18)



Bronx, NY - Gateway Center @ Bronx Terminal, 651 River Ave. (1/11)



Brooklyn, NY - Georgetown S.C., 2155 Ralph Ave. (1/11)



Brooklyn, NY - 5406 5th Ave. (1/18)



Centereach, NY - Centereach Mall, 201 Centereach Mall (1/11)



Corona, NY - 37-10 Junction Blvd. (1/18)



Cortland, NY - Shoppes @ Cortland, 826 Bennie Rd. (1/18)



Delmar, NY - Delaware Plaza, 180 Delaware Ave.



Hicksville, NY - Broadway Mall, 358 N. Broadway #653



Hornell, NY - Hornell Plaza, 1012 State Rd. 36 (1/18)



Kingston, NY - Hudson Valley Mall, 1300 Ulster Ave. #H-07



Latham, NY - Latham Circle, 800 New Loudon Rd. (1/18)



New Rochelle, NY - New Roc City, 33 Lecount Pl.



North Babylon, NY - Sunset Plaza, 1204 Deer Park Ave. (1/11)



Oneida, NY - 2188 Glenwood Plaza



Oswego, NY - Price Chopper S.C., 137 State Rt. 104 (1/11)



Painted Post, NY - 3159 Silverback Lane (1/11)



Rensselaer, NY - Shoppes @ Greenbush, 307 Troy Rd. (1/11)



Selden, NY - Selden Plaza, 277 Middle Country Rd. (1/18)



Syracuse, NY - 3528 W. Genesee St.



Troy, NY - Brunswick Plaza, 740 Hoosick Rd. (1/11)



Valley Stream, NY - King Kullen S.C., 215 W. Merrick Rd.



W. Hempstead, NY - Cherry Valley Ave. S.C., 466 Hempstead Tpk

Shortly after, GameStop announced plans to close four more stores in New York, in Bayside, Manhattan and two in the Bronx.

Then, in late March, the company said “a significant number” of other locations would close shortly.

Two Newburgh, New York, Locations Are Now Closed

Over the weekend, both GameStop locations in Newburgh, New York, closed.

Hudson Valley Post then confirmed the store next door to Leo's in Newburgh, in the Stop & Shop complex, closed for good.

A sign read that July 12 was the last day in business.

