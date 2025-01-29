“Retail Apocalypse” Happening In New York, Beloved Stores Closing

Across the nation, and here in New York, a "retail apocalypse" is happening.

A new report predicts 15,000 brand-name stores may close in 2025.

15,000 Popular Stores May Close

Fast Company reports a "retail apocalypse" is happening across the nation.

Big names like Macy's, Kohl's Big Lots, Party City, Walgreens, 7-Eleven and more all confirmed massive closures.

Coresight Research, a company that tracks store closings, reports as many as 15,000 retail stores could close in 2025.

Over 7,000 retail stores closed in 2024, which was the highest total since 2020, during the COVID pandemic. Experts believe that number will double in 2025.

Macy's "Bold New Chapter" Includes Closing Around 150 Locations

Macy's confirmed plans to close over 150 stores, including many in New York. Is the Macy's near you closing? The New York closing locations are below:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Kohl's is also closing nearly 30 locations nationwide. CLICK HERE to find out those locations.

Big Lots Closing All Remaining Stores

GoogleMaps, Canva GoogleMaps, Canva loading...

Big Lots is closing over 600 stores in 2025.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Walgreens is closing over 300 locations nationwide this year, including over 20 in New York.

Party City Ceasing Operation

GoogleMaps, Canva GoogleMaps, Canva loading...

In late 2024, Party City confirmed 738 closures. Stores that have yet to close are expected to all be closed by March 2025.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

In July 2024, 7-Eleven announced nearly 300 closures. Nearly 150 more locations are expected to close in 2025.

10 Retailers That Closed the Most Stores in 2024

Many popular retailers closed in 2024. Below are the stores with the most closures.

10 Retailers That Closed the Most Stores in 2024 These 10 retailers closed the most number of locations in 2024. Starting with number 10. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far