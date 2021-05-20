Hudson Valley Blackjack Dealer Killed After Hitting Deer

A Hudson Valley man was killed in the early morning hours driving to work after a deer ran into his motorcycle.

On Tuesday around 3:40 a.m., New York State Police from the Liberty barracks began investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 17B in the town of Thompson.

A preliminary investigation from New York State Police indicates 52-year-old Frank L. Gerow Jr. of White Lake was operating a 2011 Honda motorcycle eastbound on State Route 17B when his vehicle was struck by a deer.

Life-saving techniques were employed by Mobile Medic who transported Gerow to Garnet Health Medical Center, police say. Gerow, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

Gerow worked as a blackjack dealer at Resorts World Catskills and FedEx, according to his Facebook. He went to Monticello High School. Gerow's fatal accident occurred as he was driving to work, a Resorts World Catskills coworker stated on Facebook

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to render aid. The New York State Police investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing, police say.

