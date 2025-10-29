Repeat Prostitution Arrests Closes Hudson Valley, New York Spa

A Hudson Valley spa is closed again after another worker was arrested for prostitution.

A 49-year-old worker was arrested.

Prostitution Investigation Into Spa in Hudson Valley

The Haverstraw Police Department, working with New York State Police, conducted an undercover investigation at Solace Springs Spa located at 242 N. Route 9W Unit F in Haverstraw, "following community complaints regarding alleged prostitution."

Police say that 49-year-old Xiaona Wang, 49, of Haverstraw, New York, "solicited an undercover investigator for sexual acts in exchange for payment and performed a massage without holding a valid New York State massage therapy license."

Wang was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony, and prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Worker Arrested At Spa In March

This follows a similar investigation from earlier this year. In March, a 45-year-old female from Queens, NY, was arrested at the same location.

She was also charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession after allegedly offering sexual acts for payment and performing unlicensed massage services.

Spa Shut Down

Police say due to "repeated violations," the Village of Haverstraw Building Department "once again" revoked the Certificate of Occupancy for Solace Springs Spa.

This" effectively" closes the business.

