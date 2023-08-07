‘Renowned’ Cancer Doctor Murders Baby, Kills Self In Hudson Valley

More details are emerging after a respected New York doctor and her baby were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a murder-suicide in Westchester County.

Murder-Suicide In Westchester County, New York

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a murder-suicide in the town of Somers.

According to New York State Police, on Saturday around 7 a.m., 40-year-old Krystal Cascetta of Somers entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself.

"The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

Renowned New York City Doctor Accused Of Murder-Suicide In Somers, New York

Cascetta is a respected doctor in New York City, police confirmed.

"Dr. Krystal Cascetta was (a) renowned Oncologist for Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City," New York State Police say.

Cascetta's husband wasn't home at the time but her parents were there, the New York Post reports.

A neighbor reported cops and ambulances were called to the home at least twice his summer.

Cascetta specialized in breast cancer at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She's worked there for at least the last 8 years, according to LinkedIn.

She attended St. John's University, Albany Medical College, and Cornell University.

