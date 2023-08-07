&#8216;Renowned&#8217; Cancer Doctor Murders Baby, Kills Self In Hudson Valley

‘Renowned’ Cancer Doctor Murders Baby, Kills Self In Hudson Valley

CBS New York/YouTube/LinkedIn

More details are emerging after a respected New York doctor and her baby were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

New York State Police confirmed an investigation into a murder-suicide in Westchester County.

Murder-Suicide In Westchester County, New York

CBS New York/YouTube
loading...

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a murder-suicide in the town of Somers.

According to New York State Police, on Saturday around 7 a.m., 40-year-old Krystal Cascetta of Somers entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

Renowned New York City Doctor Accused Of Murder-Suicide In Somers, New York

LinkedIn
loading...

Cascetta is a respected doctor in New York City, police confirmed.

"Dr. Krystal Cascetta was (a) renowned Oncologist for Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City," New York State Police say.

Cascetta's husband wasn't home at the time but her parents were there, the New York Post reports.

A neighbor reported cops and ambulances were called to the home at least twice his summer.

CBS New York/YouTube
loading...

Cascetta specialized in breast cancer at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She's worked there for at least the last 8 years, according to LinkedIn.

Read More: 'We Must Act Now:' 'Devil Bird' Found Across New York State

She attended St. John's University, Albany Medical College, and Cornell University.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State

A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

 

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Westchester County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post