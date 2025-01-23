Remains Of Missing Upstate New York World War II Airman Finally Found
Over 80 years after he went missing, the remains of a World War II airman from the Hudson Valley were recovered.
Earlier this week, officials confirmed the remains of a World War II airman from the Hudson Valley were finally found.
U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sergeant Eugene Darrigan of Wappingers Falls lost his life in March 1944.
Remains of Dutchess County Airman Killed During World War II Identified
Darrigan was part of a radio crew on a heavy bomber that caught fire and crashed in March 1944 after being hit by anti-aircraft weaponry.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Several aircraft searched the crash site in hopes of locating any possible survivors, but none could be seen, officials say. All missing men were "designated as non-recoverable."
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
After the war, more "exhaustive searches" were conducted. However, officials were never able to locate any remains of Darrigan, or other members of his crew.
Renewed Search
Unsuccessful searches continued between 2013-2017. Then in 2023, an underwater recovery team excavated the crash site. They found various materials, including life support equipment and identification tags.
"To identify Darrigan’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as material and circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA,Y-chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis," The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency states.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
To Be Buried In Calverton, New York
Darrigan will be buried in Calverton, New York at a later date.
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Architectural Orphans/YouTube
Old World War II Train Station Transformed into Place of Health & Beauty
Old World War II Train Station Transformed into Place of Health & Beauty
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Keep Reading: