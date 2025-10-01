New York Shoppers Caught In Amazon’s “Unspoken Cancer” Tactics

Millions of New Yorkers were allegedly trapped by Amazon’s “unspoken cancer” subscription tactics. Find out how much you could get back.

Amazon is agreeing to settle with the FTC for $2.5 billion.

The FTC called the order "historic."

Amazon Settles With FTC Over Prime Subscriptions

The FTC alleged Amazon misled customers into signing up for Prime subscriptions and made it difficult to cancel. The "historic order" settles allegations that Amazon enrolled millions of consumers in Prime subscriptions without their consent, and knowingly made it difficult for consumers to cancel."

"The evidence showed that Amazon used sophisticated subscription traps designed to manipulate consumers into enrolling in Prime, and then made it exceedingly hard for consumers to end their subscription," FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson stated.

Documents revealed Amazon employees had openly discussed the shady tactics, referring to subscription manipulation as “an unspoken cancer."

Amazon To Pay $1 Billion To Duped Customers

Amazon will pay a $1 billion civil penalty and a $1.5 billion refund to customers.

"We are putting billions of dollars back into Americans’ pockets, and making sure Amazon never does this again," Ferguson added.

Amazon is now required to offer a "clear and conspicuous" option for customers to decline Prime, and the company must create a new method for canceling that "cannot be difficult, costly, or time-consuming."

How Much Will You Get? How To Get Your Money

The settlement will deliver automatic refunds to eligible customers by December 25, 2025, with a claims process to follow in 2026. If you signed up for Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, or tried to cancel during that time, you could get some money back, up to a maximum payment of $51.

No action is needed to receive your refund.

"The FTC is not contacting people about refunds in the Amazon matter. If you get a call from someone who claims to be from the FTC, it’s a scam. Report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. The FTC will never demand money, make threats, tell you to transfer money, or promise you a prize," the FTC states.

