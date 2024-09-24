Red Cross Continues To Have “Critical Need” Donors “Needed Now”
According to the Red Cross, donors in New York State "are needed now!"
The American Red Cross of Eastern New York reached out to Hudson Valley Post telling us the "critical need for blood continues (and) Red Cross donors (are) needed now."
Red Cross Has Critical Need In New York State
Donors of all blood types "are needed now," according to the American Red Cross. New Yorkers with type 0 blood are "especially" needed.
"The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins," the Red Cross stated in a press release.
Gift Cards Available
Anyone who donates blood between now and Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.
Anyone who gives blood between Oct. 1 and Oct 31 will get a $10 Amazon gift card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.
Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Columbia, Greene, Putnam and Sullivan Counties.
Dutchess County
Beacon
10/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Veterans Building, 413 Main St
Clinton Corners
10/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., East Clinton Fire District, 9 Firehouse Lane
Hyde Park
10/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Regina Coeli, 2 Harvey St
Millbrook
10/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millbrook Fire House, 20 Front St
Pawling
10/1/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lakeside Park Teen Center, 2 Lakeside Dr
Poughkeepsie
9/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 1466, 50 Legion Road
10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hudson River Lodging, 391 Manchester Rd
10/8/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Marist College Student Center, 3399 North Rd
10/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LaGrange Fire Co No 2, 504 Freedom Plains Rd
Rhinebeck
9/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Pavilion, 34 Brookmeade Drive
Wappingers Falls
9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 158 Myers Corners Rd
9/28/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Gregory Orthodox Church, 1500 NY-376
Orange County
Goshen
10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2448 NY-17A
Highland Falls
10/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., James I. O'Neill High School, 21 Morgan Rd
Monroe
10/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Rd.
New Windsor
9/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Windsor Community, 555 Union Ave
10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Windsor Community, 555 Union Ave
Newburgh
10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orchard Hills Landings, 1 Kayla Ct
Pine Bush
10/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Senior/Community Center, 115 NY-302
Port Jervis
9/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Port Jervis Elks Lodge 645, 35 US-6
Washingtonville
10/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 8691, 44 E Main St
Ulster County
Cottekill
10/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Marbletown Town Hall, 1925 Lucas Ave Ext
Kingston
9/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 708 E Chester St
10/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 708 E Chester St
10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 104 Wurts St
New Paltz
10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the King Charismatic Episcopal Church, 2 Eugene L Brown Dr
Woodstock
9/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Rd
Columbia County
Chatham
10/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 42, 34 Woodbridge Ave
Claverack
9/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., A. B. Shaw Fire Company, 67 NY-23
Craryville
10/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Taconic Hills High School, 73 Route 11A
Hudson
10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hudson Elks Lodge No. 787, 201 Harry Howard Ave.
Greene County
Catskill
10/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Catskill Elks Lodge Hall, 45 North Jefferson Ave
Putnam County
Brewster
9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hudson Valley Regional Community Health Center, 15 Mt Ebo Rd S, Second Floor
Cold Spring
10/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in-the-Highlands, 1 Chestnut St.
Sullivan County
Callicoon
10/11/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Rd, PO Box 354
Grahamsville
10/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grahamsville Fire Dept, 205 main street
10/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tri-Valley High School, 34 Moore Hill Road
Liberty
10/1/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liberty Fire Department, 256 Sprague Avenue
Livingston Manor
9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livingston Manor Central School, 19 school street
Mongaup Valley
10/2/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Smallwood-Mongaup Valley Fire Department, 181 Ballard Rd
Rock Hill
9/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Rock Hill Firehouse, 61 Glen Wild Rd
Wurtsboro
10/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summitville Fire Department, 3978 us-209
