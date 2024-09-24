According to the Red Cross, donors in New York State "are needed now!"

The American Red Cross of Eastern New York reached out to Hudson Valley Post telling us the "critical need for blood continues (and) Red Cross donors (are) needed now."

Red Cross Has Critical Need In New York State

Donors of all blood types "are needed now," according to the American Red Cross. New Yorkers with type 0 blood are "especially" needed.

"The American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins," the Red Cross stated in a press release.

Anyone who donates blood between now and Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.

Anyone who gives blood between Oct. 1 and Oct 31 will get a $10 Amazon gift card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Columbia, Greene, Putnam and Sullivan Counties.

Dutchess County

Beacon

10/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Veterans Building, 413 Main St

Clinton Corners

10/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., East Clinton Fire District, 9 Firehouse Lane

Hyde Park

10/1/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Regina Coeli, 2 Harvey St

Millbrook

10/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Millbrook Fire House, 20 Front St

Pawling

10/1/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lakeside Park Teen Center, 2 Lakeside Dr

Poughkeepsie

9/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 1466, 50 Legion Road

10/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hudson River Lodging, 391 Manchester Rd

10/8/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Marist College Student Center, 3399 North Rd

10/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LaGrange Fire Co No 2, 504 Freedom Plains Rd

Rhinebeck

9/24/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Pavilion, 34 Brookmeade Drive

Wappingers Falls

9/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 158 Myers Corners Rd

9/28/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Gregory Orthodox Church, 1500 NY-376

Orange County

Goshen

10/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2448 NY-17A

Highland Falls

10/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., James I. O'Neill High School, 21 Morgan Rd

Monroe

10/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Rd.

New Windsor

9/25/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Windsor Community, 555 Union Ave

10/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Windsor Community, 555 Union Ave

Newburgh

10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orchard Hills Landings, 1 Kayla Ct

Pine Bush

10/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Senior/Community Center, 115 NY-302

Port Jervis

9/24/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Port Jervis Elks Lodge 645, 35 US-6

Washingtonville

10/12/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 8691, 44 E Main St

Ulster County

Cottekill

10/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Marbletown Town Hall, 1925 Lucas Ave Ext

Kingston

9/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 708 E Chester St

10/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 708 E Chester St

10/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 104 Wurts St

New Paltz

10/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ the King Charismatic Episcopal Church, 2 Eugene L Brown Dr

Woodstock

9/28/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Rd

Columbia County

Chatham

10/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 42, 34 Woodbridge Ave

Claverack

9/28/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., A. B. Shaw Fire Company, 67 NY-23

Craryville

10/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Taconic Hills High School, 73 Route 11A

Hudson

10/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hudson Elks Lodge No. 787, 201 Harry Howard Ave.

Greene County

Catskill

10/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Catskill Elks Lodge Hall, 45 North Jefferson Ave

Putnam County

Brewster

9/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hudson Valley Regional Community Health Center, 15 Mt Ebo Rd S, Second Floor

Cold Spring

10/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in-the-Highlands, 1 Chestnut St.

Sullivan County

Callicoon

10/11/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Rd, PO Box 354

Grahamsville

10/2/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grahamsville Fire Dept, 205 main street

10/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tri-Valley High School, 34 Moore Hill Road

Liberty

10/1/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Liberty Fire Department, 256 Sprague Avenue

Livingston Manor

9/26/2024: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Livingston Manor Central School, 19 school street

Mongaup Valley

10/2/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Smallwood-Mongaup Valley Fire Department, 181 Ballard Rd

Rock Hill

9/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Rock Hill Firehouse, 61 Glen Wild Rd

Wurtsboro

10/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summitville Fire Department, 3978 us-209

