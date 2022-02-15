Recall: Some Cars Sold in New York May Spontaneously Catch Fire

Around 500,000 cars are being recalled because officials say the vehicles may spontaneously catch fire while running or even parked.

Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America are telling car owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs sold in New York and across the United States to park their vehicle outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures due to a risk of fire, even if the vehicle is turned off.

Officials say an engine fire can start while the car is parked or driving, which increases the risk of injury.

Kia and Hyundai officials say they identified an increased risk of an engine compartment fire. Although the cause remains unknown, the manufacturers believe an electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit that could increase the risk of fire both while the vehicle is being driven or parked.

The car companies recommend that owners of select model year 2014-2016 Kia Sportage, 2016-2018 Kia K900 and 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles park their car outside, away from other cars or buildings.

Kia announced 126,747 vehicles are impacted while 357,830 Hyundai vehicles are being recalled.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2016-2018 K900 and 2014-2016 Sportage vehicles. The Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire.

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson vehicles. The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete. Dealers will install a new fuse for the HECU circuit board, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 31, 2022. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC227.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete. Dealers will replace the ABS multi-fuse, and inspect and replace the ABS module, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 5, 2022. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 218.

Kia and Hyundai will notify owners by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Kia or Hyundai dealer for a free repair. Dealers will install a fuse designed to mitigate the risk of fire.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall. If it is, the owner should park their vehicle outdoors until the recall repair is completed. Owners may also contact Kia customer service at (800) 333-4542.

