Ink-Tainted Coffee Sold Across New York Triggers “Urgent” Recall

Coffee Sold In New York State Recalled

New Mexico Pinon Coffee has recalled lot code 251749 of its New Mexico Pinon Coffee Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups, which come in a 10-count box.

"This recall is being made because of the potential introduction of food coloring into the cup during brewing," New Mexico Pinon Coffee stated in its recall notice. "This recall extends to the consumer level. Although New Mexico Pinon Coffee has not received any reports of Illness or Injury associated with this product."

Ink Can Get Into The Coffee

According to the FDA, ink fan the cups printing can seep into the product due to a clear coat seal that wasn't consistently applied

The FDA lists the reason for the recall as:

Clear coat seal on the lid of the single serve cups did not get applied consistently to all cups in the production run. This resulted in the food safe ink printing on some cups to run when exposed to high temperature, high-pressure water used in a K-cup machine.

Recalled Coffee Sold Nationwide

The recalled K-Cups are sold nationwide. You can find the brand at most grocery stores in New York, as well as Walmart, Costco, Target and Amazon.

"Consumers that have purchased these products are asked to either throw away or return the product with the codes listed above to their retailer for a refund," New Mexico Pinon Coffee adds.

Officials stress the recall only involves the company's single-serve cups in a 10-count box, with the lot code 251749 and a use-by date of May 8, 2026.

