Hot Sauce Sold In New York May Cause ‘Life-Threatening’ Allergic Reactions

Over 50,000 bottles of hot sauce have been recalled.

The FDA confirmed hot sauce sold in New York State, and several other states, has been recalled.

Over 50,000 Hot Sauce Bottles Sold In New York State Recalled

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Reason For Hot Sauce Recall In New York

Canva Canva loading...

"The recall was initiated after a report was received from a direct customer that a bottle labeled as Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was located instead of Texas Pete® Extra Mild Wing Sauce. The bottle of Texas Pete® Buffalo Wing Sauce was missing the allergen declaration of soy," the FDA states.

Bottles of the recalled hot sauce aren't labeled with soy. People with an allergy to soy could have a life-threatening allergic reaction, according to the FDA.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of (a) serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA states in its recall notice.

An investigation indicates the problem was caused by applying the wrong label during a portion of the production run, officials say.

Recalled Hot Sauce

Canva Canva loading...

The recalled hot sauce was shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in New York and several other states including AL, CT, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, PA, SC, TN, TX and VA.

Anyone with a soy allergy or sensitivity who purchased the recalled hot sauce is urged not to consume the product, toss it, or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported, the FDA reports.

The 10 Most Invasive Animals & Insects in New York State There's nothing worse than an unwanted guest.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley