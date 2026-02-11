Shocking Reason Why Birds Are Dying Across Hudson Valley, New York

Dozens of crows and geese were recently found dead in the Hudson Valley.

Dead birds found in parts of Orange County have now tested preliminarily positive for bird flu.

Bird Flu Found In Orange County

New York State officials are urging residents to stay alert while federal testing is underway.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the findings following an investigation into dead birds found in the Town of Wallkill and the Pine Island area.

The samples are now being sent to a federal lab for a confirmation process that could take several weeks.

Dead Crows, Geese Found In New York State

According to the DEC, crows and geese discovered in the Town of Wallkill and the Pine Island area showed early signs of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as HPA.

Dozens of dead crows were first reported behind the Wallkill Shopping Center near Schutt Road, close to the Price Chopper and Crunch Fitness.

Dead geese were later found on Celery Avenue in Pine Island.

DO NOT TOUCH

The DEC has a clear message for all New Yorkers. Don't touch sick or dead birds.

It's also advised to keep your pets away from sick or dead wildlife.

Health experts say the current risk to Hudson Valley residents is low. But the bird flu can infect humans.

Bird Flu Can Affect Humans

While rare, it is possible. Infections generally happen through close or prolonged, unprotected contact with infected birds or contaminated areas.

Humans typically get the virus from the saliva, mucus, or feces of infected birds or from infected livestock, like cows.

Most infected humans end up with a mild illness, like eye redness and respiratory symptoms. But it can cause severe or fatal pneumonia.

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

How To Safely Buy And Cook Eggs In New York During Bird Flu Outbreak

