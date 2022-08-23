REAL ID Driver’s License Deadline Approaching in 2023

We all know how it goes: summer ends, we head into September, and before we know it the holidays are here, and BAM, new year.

I've been reading up on the whole REAL or Enhanced ID situation for a while now, but it wasn't until I received this email below that I thought to myself, 'oh man, the clock is ticking on this, isn't it.'

Technically, this change was supposed to go into effect in October of 2020, but we all know better than to discuss that year.

What's The Difference Between Standard, Enhanced ID, and a REAL ID? Which One Do I Need?

If you're a bit overwhelmed about all of these terms and classifications, totally ok, we are too. It's been a while since we talked about it, so let's break it down for you and try to make things a bit easier.

Standard ID: What you probably have now, and the one that will no longer be an accepted form of identification to board a domestic airline flight, visit a military base, or enter a federal building, come May 2023.

REAL ID: The one with the white star in a black circle. These will be required for travel (as of 05/23) to get you on domestic flights, and into federal buildings, and on military bases. The cost for this ID is $65.*

Enhanced IDs or EDLs: They are a type of REAL ID, they uphold the increased security standards, don't have the white star but instead have an American flag symbol. With this ID you can get on domestic flights, military bases, and into federal buildings, and you can cross a U.S. border from some Caribbean countries (by land or sea), as well as from Canada and Mexico. The cost for this ID is $85 plus transaction fees.*

*Beware, if you aren't 'ready for renewal' - meaning - your ID isn't about to expire, there could be additional costs associated with getting the Enhanced or REAL upgrade.

The New York State DMV has a guide to find out which ID is right for you, so before you panic, check this out.

