Rats Are So Bad In New York, ‘Rat Academy’ Classes Now Offered
The saying goes, "if you can't beat them, join them." Rats are so bad in parts of the state, officials are now teaching how to live with them.
Hudson Valley Post recently looked into Orkin's report of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities List."
New York State Is Crawling With Rats, 6 Cities Among Most Infested
Many parts of Upstate New York made the list. Is your hometown one of America's "rattiest?" See the full list below:
New York City, Buffalo, Albany, Troy, Plattsburgh, Rochester & Syracuse Among Rattiest Cities In America
New York City ranked third on the list. Now, the New York City Health Department is offering "Rat Academy" classes.
While the classes are hosted by the New York City Health Department, all are welcome to attend free virtual training.
"This free two-hour course is open to anyone who wants to learn about rat management," the New York City Health Department said.
Rats Pose Real Challenge For New York Homeowners
Rats are very resilient, officials say. These pesky creatures also pose a real challenge for gardeners.
Rats consider all the items you're trying to grow in your garden as "five-star" food. They also consider your trash can as a "five-star restaurant.
Upcoming Dates For Free Virtual Rat Academy Classes
The following dates are scheduled for the upcoming virtual rat academy classes.
- Wednesday, March 27, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 2, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 9, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 25, 5 to 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE to register.
Two hometowns in New York State are among the most infested in America when it comes to bed bugs.
