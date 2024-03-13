Shocking: Rabid Cow Attacks People In Upstate New York

Shocking: Rabid Cow Attacks People In Upstate New York

Health officials are sounding the alarm after a wild animal with a virus that can kill humans attacked two people. We are in "udder" disbelief with this one.

Is this the most Upstate New York story ever?

Rabid Cow Attacks In Upstate New York

In my 10 years as Townsquare Media Hudson Valley News Director, I've reported on countless stories involving rabid animals, including many where the rabid animals attacked Empire State residents.

But I can't recall ever reporting on a cow with rabies.

Cow Tests Positive for Rabies In Oneida County, New York

The Oneida County Health Department confirmed a cow tested positive for rabies. The cow was caught on Friday.

The animal was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing which came back with positive results, officials say.

Rabid Cow Attacks 2 In Lee Center, New York

The cow was found in Lee Center, New York. Health officials confirmed two people were exposed to the rabid cow.

Lee Center is located in the Town of Lee In Oneida County. It's northwest of Rome, New York

Both are currently receiving preventive treatment for rabies, according to health officials.

Rabies Can Be Fatal

Rabies is a potentially fatal disease, The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.

Signs of Rabies In New York

Health officials say these are some of the signs of rabies.

  • Animal acting strangely
  • Animal acting mad
  • Animal acting shy
  • The animal may get unusually close
  • Drooling or foaming from the mouth
  • Do not approach wild or stray animals
  • Seek medical attention if bit by an animal.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

It's unclear how the cow get rabies, but it had to be infected by another rabid creature.

Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time.

