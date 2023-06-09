Rabid Cat Attacks People In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley
Health officials confirmed a cat who tested positive for rabies attacked in the region.
The Sullivan County Department of Public Health has confirmed that a cat tested positive for rabies.
Cat Found In Sullivan County Tests Positive For Rabies
The cat was found in the South Fallsburg area, according to the Sullivan County Department of Public Health. Officials say the cat was a stray and was euthanized.
"Rabies occurs commonly throughout New York State, with the vast majority of cases occurring in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and woodchucks. Domestic animals account for less than 10% of the reported rabies cases, which most often include cats, cattle, and dogs," Sullivan County Department of Public Health stated.
Rabid Cat Attacks People In South Fallsburg, New York
Officials confirmed the rabid animal attacked an undisclosed amount of people. Officials didn't discuss the people's injuries but said they are all receiving the appropriate treatment.
Rabies is a potentially fatal disease, but the only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.
"Seek treatment for all animal bites and report contact with wild animals," officials add. "Don't try to separate two fighting animals. Wear gloves if you handle your pet after a fight. Keep family pets indoors at night. Don't leave them outside unattended or let them roam free."
Health officials remind everyone that if you see wildlife, you should avoid it and make sure your pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.