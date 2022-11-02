Lake George is a top destination for many Hudson Valley families year-round. You might have passed the future Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in your recent travels and didn't even know it.

LIVE! From NY It's The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2022

Rockefeller Center announced on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1st, that the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Queensbury, New York right near Lake George.

The Queensbury tree stands at 82 feet and 14 tons!

NBC 4 New York reports the tree will make quite the journey to get to NYC, traveling about 200 miles. They write:

It will be cut down in a few days and transported roughly 200 miles south to Manhattan. After its trek, the tree will be dressed with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

You can watch the Queensbury, New York Norway Spruce kick off the holiday season on November 30th at the NBC Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony. Once the holiday season wraps up, the tree will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Hudson Valley + Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree History

In years passed, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree had closer ties to the Hudson Valley. Back in 2019, the infamous Christmas Tree was from Florida, New York in Orange County, and in 2015 the tree came from Gardiner, New York in Ulster County.

And who could forget Rocky the Owl in 2020? When the Rockefeller Tree was being transported in 2020 a baby small owl was discovered by the maintenance crew. In an attempt to save the owl and get it back to its natural habitat, the Rockefeller crew brought the tiny bird to Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties loading...

Rocky the Owl then became an overnight sensation even becoming one of the animals printed on the side of Frontier Airline planes.

Do you have a favorite Rockefeller Center Christmas tree memory?

