Pumpkin Spice to Return to Hudson Valley Starbucks This Week

Pumpkin spice season is getting closer and closer.

We've been keeping you up to date on all things pumpkin spice related as companies begin to roll out their fall products. Earlier this month, we reported that it was rumored that Starbucks would be bringing back PSL in August. A California Starbucks posted a picture of their Pumpkin Spice-flavored sauce and said the drink would be back August 28. People on Reddit were saying the PSL would make a comeback at Starbucks on August 25, because it's the last Tuesday in August which is when Starbucks typically reintroduces it.

Well, now, we have an official date. According to Delish, Starbucks is set to bring back pumpkin spice on Tuesday, August 25. Insider documents have allegedly been obtained that confirms August 25 will be the release date for the favorite fall drink.

Personally, I still think it's too early for pumpkin spice. Can't we wait until September? It's still summer! Are you excited about pumpkin spice to return to the Hudson Valley already? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook.