Hudson Valley Extras Needed For Modern Love Casting Call

As movie and television production heat back up in the Hudson Valley, a new opportunity to be an extra on the Amazon Series Modern Love has presented itself.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission reports Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking men, women, and children to play New York City residents. This is a paid opportunity and filming will take place in Schenectady in September and October.

The star-studded cast of Modern Love includes Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, and John Slattery among others. The show is produced in conjunction with the New York Times and is about their Modern Love column, each episode tells the tale of a different love story inspired by the feature.

You can link up with Grant Wilfley Casting HERE. It's important to select Albany, NY as your employment area. You must upload at least two recent photos of yourself and be legally allowed to work in the US.

For updates on the status of the movie and television industry in the area, link up with the Hudson Valley Film Commission. After $46 million in direct spending last year, the industry was off to a quick start in 2020 before the pandemic. Just recently several productions began working in the area under strict new health protocols.