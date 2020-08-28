Hudson Valley Starbucks Will be Open on Thanksgiving

As multiple stores have announced they will not be open for Thanksgiving, Starbucks is going against the new status quo.

Starbucks has been making all kinds of headlines recently. They're rumored to bring back their pumpkin spice latte this month. The coffee giant has also made announcements to close nearly 400 locations. Don't forget that they also announced all customers and employees will be required to wear masks while in-store. The latest headline Starbucks has made is that they will be open for Thanksgiving 2020.

According to Delish, Starbucks will definitely be open for Thanksgiving Day. This comes after major retailers like Walmart, Target, Kohl's, and Best Buy all announced they would be closed for Thanksgiving this year. Delish says to, of course, be safe this Thanksgiving and take full COVID-19 precautions like social distancing, wearing a face covering, and checking with local stores to see what protocols they are following.

Starbucks has locations all over the Hudson Valley, including cities like Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and more.