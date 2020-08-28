Bands in The Sand Canceled at DC Sports Amid Complaints

A popular live music event in Dutchess County has been canceled.

For the last few weeks, DC Sports in Wappingers was host to Hudson Valley musicians looking to entertain those who have been cooped up for months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bands in The Sand was a free outdoor concert at DC Sports, where you could enjoy live music, adult beverages and delicious food. If you're not familiar with the Dutchess County business, they're home to indoor golf simulations, as well as a mini-golf course and a beach volleyball court.

Customers would bring beach chairs and set them up, at a safe social distance from other patrons, in the sand and enjoy live Hudson Valley music.

Unfortunately, Bands in the Sand has come to an abrupt end.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, DC Sports announced that Bands in the Sand has been canceled after multiple complaints. DC Sports explains further:

We had multiple complaints by NYS liquor authority of patrons not following the social distance guidelines, dancing without masks on, standing with no masks. I know it sounds silly but this is a real thing.

They go on to apologize to their loyal customers who had been stopping by week after week and then added "Thank you everyone for your loyalty and we will keep you updated on when we can run our Bands in the Sand events again. From all of us be safe and stay healthy."

Bands in the Sand was scheduled to run until September 12th.

While Bands in the Sand is canceled, DC Golf is still open to enjoy a virtual round of golf or for a fun family outing on the mini-golf course. They're located at1630 Rte 9, in Wappingers Falls.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Rx2DOpFIMDEFxpj27n0q3AZrpKNrPKMLjCetwL_q57U/edit#gid=284141760