New Paltz Fire Update: Day 3 Fire is Still Active Despite Rains

Once again, this morning fire crews from Ulster County and New York State have returned to the Cragswood woods fire in New Paltz to make an assessment and set a plan for fighting the fire today. Unfortunately, last night's rain did not completely extinguish the fire. In a press release sent this morning (August 28, 2020) Public Information Officer for this incident Fire Chief Cory Wirthmann shared the current situation and promised more updates as the crews continue to work throughout the day.

The fire crews were expected to enter the woods this morning at 10 AM to start work on the remaining active fire in hope to completely contain it. Fire Fighters from the following department will be involved in today's efforts to contain and put this fire out: New Paltz FD, Gardiner FD, Walker Valley FD, Esopus FD, Ulster Hose FD, Marlborough FD, New Paltz Rescue Squad, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Management, NYS Forest Rangers, Mohonk Preserve Rangers.

Chief Wirthmann also wants to remind the public and residence in the area that they are likely to still see and smell smoke. Also everyone in the area should be aware that there will be heavy fire crew activity and traffic on Springtown Road. Cragswood Road is still closed to all but residential traffic. The Mohonk Preserved Spring Trailhead is still closed as well until further notice.