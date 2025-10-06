Something Major Just Sparked Massive Protests Across New York

Protests are spreading across New York as outrage grows over a proposed deal tied to the Trump administration. Thousands are demanding that Governor Hochul take a stand.

Protests continue across New York State in opposition to the Trump administration's proposed New York natural gas pipeline.

Protestors Gather In Westchester County, New York In Opposition Of Trump Plan

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Dozens of demonstrators most recently gathered Saturday at Charles Point Park in Peekskill. Locals voiced opposition to proposals like the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline, the Constitution pipeline revivals, and expanding the Algonquin line.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Protestors want New York Governor Kathy Hochul to publicly oppose a proposed natural gas pipeline backed by the Trump administration. Residents believe a deal between the President and the state would fastrack permits for Williams Northeast Supply Enhancement and Constitution pipelines, which opponents say has a reprehensible safety record.

The Williams Corporation is working with federal and state regulators to revive both NESE and the Constitution pipeline, after prior permit denials stalled progress.

Speakers at the protest accused the pipelines of having a terrible safety record, citing concerns over leaks, explosions, and environmental damage. Speakers also believe Trump pressured Hochul to sign off on the Constitution pipeline, which was denied permits by the New York State DEC.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Other Protests in Brooklyn, NYC, Staten Island, Long Island

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Other recent protests were held in Brooklyn, Midtown Manhattan, Staten Island and Long Beach, Long Island.

Dozens marched along the boardwalk in Long Beach demanding Gov. Hochul reject pipeline projects.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Over 11,000 public comments were delivered to Gov. Hochul's New York City office, expressing opposition to the NESE pipeline.

Keep Reading:

Protest Pics: The Outrage Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Protest Pics: The Outrage Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension Around 400 celebrities signed an open letter organized by the ACLU, defending Kimmel and free speech while condemning the network’s decision. Others decided to hold a protest days after the news broke. Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Corrections Officers Continue Protest at Prisons Across New York State

Corrections Officers Continue Protest at Prisons Across New York State Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany