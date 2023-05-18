Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Nearly Killed In New York State

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic" chase in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Women of Vision Awards, with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Tuesday night in New York City.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Chased By Aggressive Paparazzi in New York

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit One World Observatory With NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Getty Images loading...

After the event, they were chased by "highly aggressive paparazzi."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal," Omid Scobi, a New York Times best-selling author tweeted.

The paparazzi took photos of Prince Harry and Meghan arriving and leaving the event. After leaving the venue a number of cars allegedly committed a number of traffic violations trying to grab more photos of the couple.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," a spokesperson for the couple stated. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Alleged Traffic Violations

Britain's Prince Harry Delivers An Address At The U.N. General Assembly Getty Images loading...

Some of the alleged traffic violations include driving on the sidewalk, driving through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle, and driving while photographing.

"Despite being confronted by uniformed police multiple times, the paparazzi’s cars continued their pursuit in trying to follow the Sussexes and Doria to the private residence they were staying at," Scobi said.

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was killed when her limousine crashed during a chase with paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

Prince William Waxwork Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Getty Images loading...

The couple's spokesperson says the "near catastrophic car chase" in New York City lasted for two hours.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officer," the spokesperson added.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Responds

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he finds it "hard to believe" the pursuit lasted for two hours, but did say even a 10-minute chase it too long.

Eric Adams Holds Event On Night Of New York Mayoral Election Getty Images loading...

He called the incident "reckless" and "irresponsible."

NYPD Pushes Back on Claims

The NYPD has pushed back on the "near catastrophic," instead calling the incident "a bit chaotic."

“On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard," the NYPD stated.

