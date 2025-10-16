New York Presidential Candidate Shocks Nation With Murder Confession

An Upstate New York presidential candidate stunned viewers by confessing on TV to killing his missing elderly parents.

Shortly after announcing plans to retire, a legendary Upstate New York news anchor got a man to confess to killing his parents.

Parents Go Missing In Upstate New York In 2017

Franz and Theresia Kraus, who were last seen in 2017. If still alive today, Franz Kraus would be 93, and Theresia would be 82.

The case heated up after the Social Security Administration flagged ongoing benefits for Franz this year.

Bodies Found

Police executed a search warrant in late September at the family’s Crestwood Court home, bringing in excavation crews. One body was recovered on Wednesday, the other Thursday.

Hours after the remains were discovered, Lorenz Kraus, the son of the deceased, reached out to multiple news outlets and agreed to a televised interview with CBS 6.

Son Confesses To Killing Parents During Interview

Lorenz sat down with the head CBS 6 anchor, Greg Floyd. During the interview with Floyd, Lorenz Kraus calmly confessed to killing his parents and hiding their bodies.

"After (my dad) died, my mother put her head on his chest. She was there for a few hours, and then I finished her," Kraus told Greg Floyd.

He said he used his hands to suffocate his father and a rope to strangle his mother several hours later. He added that his parents were aware of what he was doing.

“I told them, ‘Go find Rosa,’” he said. "It was so quick."

Rosa is his younger sister who died of cancer in 1988.

He says he acted out of compassion for their declining health. He said his mom recently fell on a walk, and his dad had hearing and vision problems.

“I did the right thing for them based on the situation,” Kraus told CBS6. “I did my duty to them as a son.”

Ran For President In 2020

Lorenz, a Siena College graduate with an MBA from RPI, ran a 2020 presidential campaign and posted white nationalist content online.

He's been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of concealing a human corpse.

Pleads Not Guilty

Despite his on-air confession, he pleaded not guilty to murder and concealment charges.

His attorney, Rebekah Soko, now questions whether the CBS6 interview is admissible, suggesting it resembled a police interrogation.

Floyd's career has spanned four decades. It started in 1979 as an intern for CBS 6. He also worked at WENT radio in Gloversville, WTEN and FOX23 in Albany, and WRNN in the Hudson Valley.

