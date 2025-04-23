A bride-to-be with ties to the Hudson Valley received stunning wedding advice from President Donald Trump.

Monica Luisi, a White House reporter for Turning Point USA, and her fiancé, One America News journalist Daniel Baldwin, received advice as President Trump walked around during the historic White House Easter Egg Roll Event on Monday

President Trump Gives Wedding Advice To Engaged Couple

Trump walked around the event and was seen shaking hands with attendees.

"Nice to see you, sir, how are you?' Baldwin tells Trump while shaking hands. "This is my beautiful fiancé."

"Nice to meet you, Mr. President," Luisi responds after the introduction of a lifetime.

After the introduction, Trump gave the couple some advice before tying the knot.

"Make sure you like each other. If you don't, don't get married," Trump said with a smile.

Luisi shared the moment to X.

"It’s not everyday you get marriage advice from the President!," she wrote.

Marist Graduate

Luisi is a Marist graduate. She graduated from the college in Poughkeepsie, New York, with a BA in Broadcast Journalism in 2018.

After college, she worked for the Daily Mail, Newsmax, and One America News before landing her current job at Turning Point USA.

"If it wasn’t for my experience at Marist, I don’t think I’d be able to handle some of the comments I’ve gotten. Being a reporter means you’re vulnerable to all different kinds of opinions from different kinds of people. So I’m grateful for everything I went through," she told Hudson Valley Post.

When it comes to advice on a lasting marriage, Monica says Trump's words are something she’ll never forget.

"A president who was nearly assassinated giving us a piece of advice, was the coolest thing ever. He’s a busy man who took the time out to offer words of encouragement and a smile," Luisi told Hudson Valley Post.

