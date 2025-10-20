President Trump Reacts To “Hate America” Protests Across New York

President Donald Trump is reacting to Saturday's "No Kings" protests held across the country and New York State. Millions protested.

Over 100,000 In New York Protest On No Kings Day

Organizers believe millions took part in protests against President Trump and his use of executive power.

Over 100,000 marched in New York City. Thousands more protested across the Hudson Valley in places like Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Cornwall and much more.

Additional protest locations included Albany, Brighton, Buffalo, DeWitt, Fairport, Ithaca, Huntington, and Rochester. Reports indicate that tens of thousands of people participated in these upstate rallies.

No arrests were announced in New York, as of this writing. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked New Yorkers for showing up "peacefully."

"Thank you to every New Yorker who showed up today peacefully, powerfully, and with purpose. Standing up for our neighbors and against injustice is what makes America great. New York hasn't labored under a king in more than 200 years. And we're not about to start now," Hochul wrote on X.

President Trump Speaks Out

President Trump says he thinks the "No Kings" protests were a "joke."

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he is not a king at all, and works hard to make the country great. He added that he looked at the protestors, and felt they weren't representative of the country, calling the demonstrations "very small and very ineffective."

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the protest a "hate America" protest for 'pro-Hamas supporters" and "Antifa types."

Millions of Americans gathered at the events nationwide Saturday, protesting Trump and his administration.

