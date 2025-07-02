President Picks “A Fight With 20 Million New Yorkers”

Trump just threatened a well-known New York figure, and top officials across the state are firing back.

President Donald Trump is threatening to arrest a well-known New Yorker, and state officials are responding

Trump Wants To Arrest New York City Mayor Frontrunner

President Trump Holds Bill-Signing Ceremony At The White House Getty Images loading...

While speaking to reporters at a new detention center in South Florida dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," President Trump threatened Zohran Mamdani with arrest.

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. Trump said if Mamdani interferes with ICE operations in New York City, then "we'll have to arrest him."

Mayoral Candidate For New York Zohran Mamdani Holds Primary Election Night Party Getty Images loading...

Mamdani reportedly said he would stop ICE from detaining people in New York City during his nomination speech.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Trump also claimed the New York City Mayoral candidate might be in the country illegally.

"A lot of people are saying he's here illegally," Trump said.

Mamdani moved to the U.S. as a child and became a citizen in 2018. The current New York State Assemblymember says he's running for Mayor "to freeze the rent, make buses fast + free, and deliver free universal childcare."

Mamdani released a statement after Trump's comments went viral.

"His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy, but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refused to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you," he stated.

Gov. Hochul Responds

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also harshly responded to Trump's comments.

"I don't care if you're the President of the United States, if you threaten to unlawfully go after one of our neighbors, you're picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers — starting with me," she tweeted.

x

