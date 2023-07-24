President Biden Declares ‘Major Disaster’ Across New York State

President Joe Biden declared "a major disaster exists" in New York State

On Saturday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared "that a major disaster exists in the State of New York" and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from July 9 to July 10, 2023.

Major Disaster Declaration In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The declaration unlocks federal assistance to support recovery and reconstruction efforts in much of Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley

"Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland," Biden's office stated in a press release. "Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Gov. Hochul Happy With Biden

Don Pollard Don Pollard loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is pleased President Biden approved her request for a Major Disaster Declaration.

"The declaration releases critical federal assistance to support recovery and reconstruction efforts in Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties. These counties now have access to financial support for debris removal, emergency protective measures and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure," Hochul's office states.

A "once-in-a-lifetime" storm devastated parts of the region in early July. Many parts of the Hudson Valley dealt with 6 to 8 inches of rain in a very short period of time. This led to one death, many rescues and road closures.

Metro North Metro North loading...

Major Disaster Declaration In Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam, and Rockland Counties

"After devastating floods caused extreme damage across Upstate New York this month, I'm thankful President Biden has approved my request for a Major Disaster Declaration," Governor Hochul said. "My administration will work directly with FEMA in the coming weeks to ensure our local government partners receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process."

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

From July 9 - July 10, more than eight inches of rain was reported in parts of the Mid-Hudson Region and more than five inches of rain in Ontario County, in the Finger Lakes Region. From July 10 - July 11, parts of the North Country saw several inches of rain in a short period of time, which caused devastating flooding, closing roadways and damaging infrastructure across impacted regions.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

$3 Million Available To Some New York Homeowners

New York State Hometowns With Most Rain After Once In Generation Storm

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.