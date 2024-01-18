‘Premier’ Upstate New York Mall Shuts Down For Good

A once very popular mall closed down for good earlier than expected.

Sunday, Jan. 14 was supposed to be the last day for the Eastern Hills Mall.

Western New York Mall Closes

Google Google loading...

However, the bad snow in Western New York forced officials to close the mall earlier than expected.

"EHM will be closed today (Sunday, Jan. 14) due to the weather," the Eastern Hills Mall wrote on Facebook on what was supposed to the mall's last day of operation. "We want to thank all of you for the support you gave not only us but our special tenants as well."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The mall is located in Williamsville, New York which is not far from downtown Buffalo.

Some Businesses Will Remain Open

Google Google loading...

The Eastern Hills Mall confirmed that a handful of tenants with outside entrances will remain open.

"Don’t forget that we will still have a handful of tenants you can come see with outside entrances," the Eastern Hills Mall added in its Facebook post.

The nearly 1 million square foot regional mall featured 80 specialty shops and was "recognized as one of the premier retail locations in Western New York," according to the mall's website.

Reason For Mall's Closure

Massive Upstate New York Mall Among Best In United States

Canva Canva loading...

You don't have to leave New York State to find one of the best malls in all of the United States.

Below are the top 5 malls, according to StudyFinds.

Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York Ranked 5th

Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York was named America's 5th best mall by the experts polled by StudyFinds.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.