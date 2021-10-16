Poughkeepsie Woman Blasts me for Letting my Dog Pee on Her Grass

Walking my dog in Poughkeepsie has become extremely dangerous lately.

If you have a dog at home and have the daily chore of walking him or her so they can "take care of business", I would love to know your thoughts on what happened to me the other day while I was walking my pup.

Every day when it comes time to walk my dog my routine is pretty normal, I get him strapped up, grab his leash, I make sure I have a bag to pick up anything he "drops" I try and on some days I try to change things up once we are outside by taking him to different parts of my neighborhood in Poughkeepsie.

I've walked him in the same places many times and a few months ago I wrote about the issue I had with a neighbor after my dog "went" I picked up his "stuff" and put the bag into my neighbors garbage can. After I did it, a woman came running and screaming out of her house, yelling that I shouldn't throw it away in her garbage. Since that happened, I've avoided her house, that is until this past Wednesday.

It completely slipped my mind that this woman has a problem with anything my dog does and as I was walking him past her house he stopped to go #1 on her grass. He finishes up and we start to walk away and then I hear it. The voice from a very unhappy lady! The same voice from a few months ago. This time she's yelling at us that it extremely rude for me to stop on her grass and let my dog relive himself.

I slowly kept walking and she kept yelling. I didn't stop and finally made it around the corner so she couldn't see us. I was stunned that she was so mad, I can understand if he went #2 and I didn't pick it up. ‍♂️‍♂️ I started talking to my dog asking him it we did anything wrong..LOL..he didn't answer so I figured I would ask you guys.

Is it rude to let a dog go #1 on someone else's grass? Call or text us.

