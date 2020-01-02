Poughkeepsie Man Charged With Rape on New Year’s Eve
A Poughkeepsie man was arrested for allegedly raping a Hudson Valley woman on New Year's Eve.
On Dec. 31, 2019, New York State Police from Wappinger arrested Brian J. Ozzone, age 51, of Poughkeepsie for second-degree rape.
An investigation conducted by the state police revealed that Ozzone engaged in sexual conduct with a 28-year-old Wappinger Falls woman, who was unable to consent, police say. More details about the investigation weren't released.
Ozzone is scheduled to be in Town of Wappinger Court on Jan. 8.