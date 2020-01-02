Poughkeepsie Man Charged With Rape on New Year’s Eve

A Poughkeepsie man was arrested for allegedly raping a Hudson Valley woman on New Year's Eve.

On Dec. 31, 2019, New York State Police from Wappinger arrested Brian J. Ozzone, age 51, of Poughkeepsie for second-degree rape.

An investigation conducted by the state police revealed that Ozzone engaged in sexual conduct with a 28-year-old Wappinger Falls woman, who was unable to consent, police say. More details about the investigation weren't released.