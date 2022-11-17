New 2022 Holiday Hours Announced for Poughkeepsie Galleria

Like it or not, the holidays are upon us. Whether you're already neck deep in the holly jolly spirit or you've been putting off decorating your house for as long as you can, there's one thing we'll all need to face: holiday shopping. Luckily, the Poughkeepsie Galleria has just announced their new hours for the special season.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria in Dutchess County, NY

There's tons to do, see, and buy at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Not only will they have everything on your wish list, but it's also the host of WRRV's sixth annual Shop with a Cop program, which sends Hudson Valley kids on shopping sprees with a member of local law enforcement as a shopping buddy (above). Donate or nominate a child here. But back to the Galleria...

The Galleria's Still Standing!

The Poughkeepsie Galleria may be the last healthy mall in the entire Hudson Valley. The Newburgh mall is a shell of what it once was, as is the once-bustling mall in Kingston, NY. Luckily, the new hours announced in Poughkeepsie will give shoppers extra time to fill their carts.

2022 Holiday Hours at the Poughkeepsie Galleria

The first question on many minds starts with their Thanksgiving hours. From the galleria:

Poughkeepsie Galleria will join fellow industry leaders by closing on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th. The center will reopen on Black Friday, November 25th at 7am and will close at 9pm.

Then, the Galleria is open Monday-Saturday 10am-9pm until December 17th, where hours will extend to 9am-9pm until Christmas Eve, when they'll close at 5pm. The Galleria is closed Christmas day. See the complete calendar below.

Flashback Mall Photos

Love the Galleria? Check out these mind-blowing flashback photos of the Poughkeepsie Galleria from back when EVERY mall in America was crowded with eager shoppers below.

