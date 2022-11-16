Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?

Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?

Is it legal? What does New York State have to say about mailing or shipping ammunition?

Believe it or not, New York State does have something to say about this. They said it all in the New York Safe Act. That Safe Act really went out of its way to lay out a few legalities for the citizens of New York.

What specifically do New York State and the Safe Act have to say about mailing ammo?

The NY Safe Act says that you cannot have ammunition mailed to you, via online sales. To get ammunition for any of your needs, legally you will need to make those purchases in person. There is a slight, buy online from a New York State retailer, then you will need to pick up the purchase in person.

Who can you legally purchase ammo from and what info will the seller need from you?

That same NY Safe Act says that all ammunition sales will need to be done in person, from a licensed firearm seller, or a registered ammunition dealer. They will need some information from you which they are required to get, by law. They will need your first and last name, age, occupation, and address, both physical and mailing address.

Where do you buy your ammunition in the Hudson Valley?

