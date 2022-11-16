‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special.

The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.

What bar is for sale in Dutchess County?

Whiskey Jack's Saloon in Wappingers Falls has become a popular bar in the area and it's known as a simple place where you get a good drink, a good bite to eat and make some fun memories with friends (I've personally tested out all of those characteristics out).

What's Whiskey Jack's like if you haven't been there before?

Just look at that entrance....you can't tell me you don't want to go put your cowboy boots on and take a picture right in the front. I have spent a few nights there and I for sure have a picture like that....somewhere on Facebook.

Cheers to the good times, inside there's a full bar and it's very cozy. Hours and hours can pass by and it won't even feel like it. There's enough room so everyone has space, but plenty of room to have some fun.

Down for a few games of pool anyone? Have a new idea instead? There's so much you can do with the space. I'm sure the owners had tons of fun decorating and coming up with everything in the businesses.

Where is Whiskey Jack's located?

It's very easy to find. Whiskey Jack's is located at 235 Myers Corners Road in Wappingers Falls. You can't miss it from the road because it's very visible in the Degarmo Hills Plaza. Click here, to find out more information on the location and the listing price.

We wish the current owners and the new ones the best of luck with their next adventure.

