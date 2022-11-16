Are Those Bricks? What’s Causing This Upstate NY Tree To Glow Red
A glowing tree in the woods? It might not be from what you think either.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently shared an incredible photo of a tree that's turning heads.
At first glance, the tree looks as though there are bricks inside the bark, burning red-hot as if they were in a stove.
There have been pictures posted before of trees that look like this, but what happened to this one to cause it? If you guessed a person did this, you actually aren't too far off.
Wildland Fires
Between November 8th and 13th, DEC Forest Rangers had to respond to wildfires in seven different counties. These included Dutchess, Greene, Herkimer, Orange, St. Lawrence, Ulster and Wayne Counties.
All fires, including the glowing tree, were started by burning debris and smoke from an outside source. Dry weather and strong wind then caused the fires to spread to a total of 119 acres. Currently, every fire is either out, contained, or in patrol status.
We've Seen This Before
Though not caused by a surrounding wildfire, we have seen similar pictures of trees burning red from the inside out. Does anyone remember this?
The DEC shared this picture back in September after a tree was struck by lightning in Lower Saranac Lake. The lightning hit, splitting the tree down the middle and frying the ground around it.
This caused the ground to be burned 10 feet surrounding the tree. DEC Forest Rangers were able to extinguish the flames before they spread any further.
Regardless, Mother Nature never fails to amaze us. It's important to be aware of what you're burning and extinguish your flames correctly in the woods. There have been too many cases of wildland fires, a majority caused by human error.