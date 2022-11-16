New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.

Attorney General James sent cease and desist orders to the ammunition sellers notifying them that they are violating New York State law and to immediately stop shipping ammunition directly to the state. The sellers could face serious legal consequences.

Attorney General James said,

Shipping bullets to New Yorkers’ doorsteps is illegal and ammunition sellers that ignore the law will face the full force of my office. Online sales of ammunition are dangerous and could end up in the wrong hands. We are taking action to protect communities and enforce our responsible gun laws. Ammunition sellers must stop illegally bringing ammo into New York. My office will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers.

Under New York’s SAFE Act, all ammunition sales must be conducted in person between a licensed weapons dealer or registered seller and a customer. Sellers must also keep a record of each ammo sale in the state.

Records must include the age, occupation, and residence of any person buying ammo. If the sellers continue to violate the law, they could be fined up to $5,000 for each individual violation

