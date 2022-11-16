Even though the cold has set in, many of us will still be out enjoying the trails in the Hudson Valley. Having grown up in Cornwall on the Mountain, I am very familiar with hiking in the woods during various times of the year and hunting season is one time that you want to take precautions.

I grew up on Storm King Mountain. We had fire trails and old roads all over that were great for hiking. I can remember the first time we went out on a trail in the fall the group we were with prepared us to run into people who might be hunting. Sharing the woods during the hunting season can require hikers and hunters to use extra caution.

Advice About Hiking During Hunting Season in New York

If you are hiking, it is important you stay on the trail and this time of year be sure to wear clothing that makes you stand out. I was also always taught to avoid popular hunting areas, especially during gun season. If you think the area you are in may be a hunting area it is probably a good idea to pick another spot.

If you plan to bring Children or pets with you make sure they stay close as well. Pets should always be on a leash and children should be supervised so they don't end up in harm's way.

In a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) this week they discussed the topic of Hunters and Hikers using common trails and they made some suggestions too.

Hikers should be aware that they may meet hunters bearing firearms or archery equipment while hiking on trails. Hunters are fellow outdoor recreationists and hunting is permitted on Forest Preserves and Conservation Easement lands. Hunting accidents involving non-hunters are extremely rare. (via NYS DEC Press Release)

Tips for Hikers and Hunters Using The Trails in New York

They also took the time to include these tips for both Hikers and Hunters.

Tell someone where you’re going and when you’re planning to return. If your plans change, notify them. Dress for the weather; account for both location and elevation changes. Become familiar with the trail you plan on hiking or the area you plan on hunting. Wear bright clothing; blaze orange or blaze pink. Bright colors allow others to see you more easily and from farther away. Make sure you pack your bag with the 10 Essentials, especially, a light source, map, and first aid kit.

