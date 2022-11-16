Hudson Valley Mom Unexpectedly Dies, Leaving Behind Five Kids

The Hudson Valley is rallying behind five children who have suddenly lost their loving mother.

According to her obituary, Susan Tyler's children were her life. The 48-year-old passed away unexpectedly on November 10. A life-long Poughkeepsie resident, Tyler graduated from both Arlington High School and Dutchess Community College. Before her death, the Poughkeepsie mom was working as a medical assistant for New Beginnings Plastic Surgery. She is survived by five children and her husband, Robin.

Friends and family say that Tyler was suffering from a mysterious illness that gave her "unbearable internal organ pain." She was in the process of visiting multiple doctors in an effort to find the cause of her disease before she passed away.

Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home loading...

Tyler leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter, three sons and a stepdaughter. All of her sons have local jobs that they say they'll now have to continue to work at in order to support their schooling. The boys will also be working to help support their younger sister and help with her Catholic school tuition.

An online fundraiser has been started to help Tyler's husband, Robin, raise the children on his own. While he continues to work, the fundraiser says it will be difficult for him to support all five children. All of the money raised is said to be earmarked for each of the children "to ensure that they are well taken care of."

A celebration of life will be held for Susan Tyler this Friday, November 18 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie.

