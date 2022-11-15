40-Foot Santa to Tower Over One Hudson Valley Christmas Display

An 'oversized' epic Christmas celebration is inflating in Poughkeepsie as one local family prepares to wow the Hudson Valley with their 2022 holiday display. You may have heard, or even visited, the incredible Halloween display last month, and now the Dellamura Family is preparing to go all out for Christmas.

'Oversized Everything' Is The Theme Of The Dellamura's 2022 Christmas Display

The countdown is on at 45 Kerr Road in Poughkeepsie, as one local family puts the finishing touches on what is said to be an 'oversized everything' Christmas display. Giant gumdrops, life sized gingerbread men, and the star of the show, 40-foot-Santa, will soon be towering over this Poughkeepsie home bringing Christmas joy to those who visit. The the Dellamura family, the ones behind DELLAbration Displays, are fairly new to the decoration game, and hand craft much of their outdoor holiday decor.

In speaking with Kayla Dellamura about preparing for this year's display, she shared the following:

Last year our biggest piece was our 15 ft Santa but this year we wanted to take it up a notch and purchased our 40ft Santa that we’ve been eyeing since last year! Our giant Santa makes for amazing pictures and we can almost guarantee no matter how giant he looks in pictures he’s way bigger in person!

The Poughkeepsie display isn't just a drive by and take it all in kind of situation. Their house is situated on a culdesac so visitors are invited to park and get out to enjoy the holiday cheer, even snag a picture with GIANT SANTA (and don't forget to tag them - DELLAbration Displays).

Visiting 40-Foot Santa and the Dellamura Display

Once set up, which should be within a week or so, the lights will be lit, and inflatables up from 5pm-10pm daily. With the 40-foot Santa though, he can't necessarily be up in all weather conditions like wind or snow, so they'll post on their Facebook page day-to-day updates so visitors can plan if the big guy will be inflated. The family shared that they'll have some guidelines posted for the safety of visitors and Santa so that they can continue with the display and photo op for years to come. There's a mailbox on site for kids to drop off their letters to Santa, and be sure to save the date for December 22nd and 23rd, when the family will be outside with candy canes for visitors and holiday music to enjoy.

