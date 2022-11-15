Huge 3 Day H.V.Maker’s Mart Coming to Poughkeepsie Historic Site

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. I hate to rush things, but it’s true. Less than a month away. By the time the meal and the dishes are done, it’s already time to pull out the leftovers. But there is more to do here in the Hudson Valley other than eat all weekend. A lot of people like to get out and start their holiday shopping.

I’ve never been one to shop on Black Friday. Come to think of it, I’ve never actually shopped in a mall or a big store on Black Friday. But there is something happening on Thanksgiving weekend that has become a tradition and a Hudson Valley. It’s the Hudson Valley Art Market (HVArtMarket), a community driven holiday market curated by local artists that brings together the best handcrafted goods sourced exclusively from local artisans and merchants.

The market will be at Locust Grove Historic Site on South Road in Poughkeepsie from Friday, Nov.25 - Sunday, Nov. 27 and will feature about 40 vendors, including artists, local makers and gourmet food.If you’re looking for one of a kind holiday gifts to give this year, this is the perfect place to get your holiday shopping started. Maybe even get it done. It’s also a great place to bring your Thanksgiving houseguests who may want a real taste of the Hudson Valley.

While you’re at the Locust Grove Historic Site, you can also visit the grounds and tour the historic home of Samuel Morse. 3 Big days of Hudson Valley makers and artists. You can keep your malls and crowded parking lots, I’d rather buy local.

