They will be closing 350 stores. You may be a frequent shopper at this store. Many of us have gone to this store to add to our beauty collection, pick up a new brush, nail polish or beauty needs. Whether we were on the search for hair dye or a hair tools product, they truly had it all.

According to Sally Beauty, they are

"a global distributor and retailer offering professional beauty products to both retail consumers and salon professionals. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is a global distributor and retailer of professional beauty products with revenues of $3.9 billion annually."

Where Are There Sally Beauty Stores In The Hudson Valley?

Within the Hudson Valley, there are Sally Beauty stores in Hudson, Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and more locations. Let us know below which one you have visited.

Why Are Sally Beauty Stores Closing?

According to Yahoo,

"Sally Beauty has not had an easy year. The data company Safegraph shows that while Sally Beauty Supply's foot traffic was consistently over 100,000 throughout 2021, it dropped in May of this year and has continued to decline, Glam reported. In August, the retailer was seeing a total of roughly 89,500 in-store visits, which is a "drastic drop in shoppers" compared to last year, according to the beauty news outlet."

The majority of the stores will close in December 2022. It is unknown which locations will shut down.

What Should Go Here Instead?

I've been to Sally Beauty a handful of times. They always had products that were needed and the staff was friendly.

The question remains of what should go in these stores instead of Sally Beauty. Should an Ulta or Sephora take its place?

