New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47.
Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York
On November 15, 2022, the New York State Police arrested 29-year-old Essam A. Saleh of East Fishkill, for criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony.
Saleh was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of East Fishkill Court on December 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
New York State Police: Man Found With AK-47 On Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County, New York
New York State Police troopers pulled over a 2015 Mercedes-Benz 500 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill for multiple alleged vehicle and traffic law violations around 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The police investigation determined the driver, Saleh, was in illegal possession of a Palmetto State Armory PSAK-47 rifle, according to New York State Police.