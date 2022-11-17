New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”

City of Middletown Fire Department Lieutenant Sentenced

At the time of his arrest, on Feb. 5, 2019, Smith was a paid Lieutenant with the City of Middletown Fire Department.

He was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Craig Brown to 10 to 25 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

“As a firefighter and first responder, Paul Smith knows better than most the dangers involved in ingesting the narcotics that he, and those he admitted were his co-conspirators, were selling,” Hoovler said. “It is unconscionable that someone who was paid to help others would be peddling these substances.

Orange County Fire Fighter Confessed To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley

Smith pleaded guilty to operating as a major trafficker and conspiracy, in April 2019, in connection with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine through self-professed “outlaw” motorcycle clubs.

Felony complaints showed two separate conspiracies, one of which primarily involves members and associates of self-professed “outlaw” motorcycle clubs trafficking cocaine, and another of which involves the sale of narcotic pills which were represented to contain oxycodone, but which contained fentanyl, a highly addictive and frequently lethal narcotic, officials say.

Plea Deal

As part of his plea deal, Smith agreed to forfeit $315,000 he made from selling cocaine as well as a 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, a 2008 corvette automobile and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that he used to transport narcotics.

Operation Bread, White and Blues

"Operation Bread, White and Blues" lead to 29 arrests, including Smith, as well as a police officer, who are all accused of being part drug selling conspiracies in the Hudson Valley.

"Narcotics trafficking is destroying the fabric of our society, killing our residents, and must be fought at every level. It is only through enforcement actions such as ‘Operation Bread, White and Blue’ that law enforcement is able to pursue those higher-level drug dealers and craftier offenders who attempt to insulate themselves from criminal liability by dealing drugs through intermediaries," Hoovler said.

Law enforcement officials recovered more than $200,000, 25 handguns, one assault rifle, multiple rifles, ten vehicles, two motorcycles, over 2.5 pounds of cocaine and 1300 Fentanyl pills, according to police.

The arrests and search warrant executions were a result of a 6-month-long narcotics investigation.

