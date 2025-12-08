Suspect Now In Custody For Stabbing Of 6-Year-Old in Poughkeepsie

A Poughkeepsie woman has been arrested and arraigned following the stabbing of a 6-year-old child in Poughkeepsie over the weekend.

Child Found With Multiple Stab Wounds On Creek Road, Poughkeepsie

Around 5:57pm on Saturday, Deember 6th, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reportedly responded to a residence on Creed Road following a report of a child with multiple stab wounds. The officers that arrived on the scene found two citizens providing aid to the child, and then subsequently continued lifesaving measures while securing the residence until EMS responders arrived on scene.

The investigation that followed led to the discovery of a second child that was in the home at the time of the attack, and had witnessed the incident. That second child was said to have flagged down passing motorists on Creek Road to provide assistance to the injured 6-year-old. Police revealed in their report that the 'motorists immediately called 911 and provided assistance to the injured child until EMS personnel arrived on scene. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department 'extends gratitude to the citizens who acted swiftly and courageously to assist the young victim.'

The 6-year-old child that was the victim of the attack is currently in stable condition and expected to recover.

Poughkeepsie Woman Arrested in Connection With Stabbing of Child

In their press release, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced the arrest of 30-year-old Karen A. Rendon, of Poughkeepsie, in connection with the stabbing. At 2:11am, it was reported that an officer from the Town of Poughkeepsie PD located Rendon in the City of Poughkeepsie, near Parker Avenue, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Rendon was charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Aa Child. Rendon was arraigned on December 7th and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $500,000 cash bail, $1,000,000 insurance bond, or $1,500,000 partially secured bond.

While the investigation continues, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Division can be contacted at 845.485.3670 by anyone who may have information, or may have witnessed the incident.

