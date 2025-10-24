Postal Worker Shot In Upstate New York, Massive Reward Offered

A large reward is now being offered after a postal worker was shot in Upstate New York.

Here’s what investigators are asking the public to do.

Postal Worker Shot in Henrietta, New York

A USPS worker is recovering after being shot outside the Jefferson Road Processing and Distribution Center in Henrietta around 1 a.m.

Police say an unknown person approached the employee on foot in the employee parking lot and fired multiple rounds before fleeing in what witnesses described as a dark-colored SUV.

Thankfully, the worker's injuries were non-life-threatening. The employee's role wasn't released, but we do know the employee has been released from the hospital.

Large Reward Offered

The shooting happened on Oct. 16. As of this writing, no arrests have been made, and officials are asking for help catching the shooter.

Now, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and other federal agencies are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement," referencing Case No. 4590039-WP

Officials say the post office is back to normal operations and there’s no ongoing public threat.

