Post Malone Shocks At “Legendary” Upstate New York Restaurant

Post Malone loves New York and the food at this "legendary" Upstate New York eatery.

One of the world's most famous musical acts shocked diners at a "legendary" Upstate New York restaurant, with locations likely near you.

Post Malone In Syracuse, New York

Dinosaur BBQ/FB Dinosaur BBQ/FB loading...

On Saturday, before performing in the Syracuse area, Post Malone feasted on BBQ, at Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse to get his "pre-show BBQ fix."

"Since 1988, Dinosaur BBQ has been serving up mouth-watering food and serious suds to thousands of hungry diners craving some of the most authentic Southern barbeque and regional craft brews this side of the Mason Dixon Line," Dinosaur BBQ states on its website. "Our BBQ is rich in history and served with a side of unmatched hospitality, making every visit an unforgettable experience."

Dinosaur BBQ has six locations across New York State. You can find Dinosaur BBQ in:

Syracuse

Rochester

Buffalo

Troy

Brooklyn

Harlem

I've feasted on Dinosaur BBQ in Troy and let me tell it lives up to the hype!

Post Malone Gracious With Fans At Dinosaur BBQ

Dinosaur BBQ/FB Dinosaur BBQ/FB loading...

Wearing an "I Love New York" shirt, Post Malone was gracious with fans.

"Being the most humble and polite local he’s always been, hangin’ with fans. 🍖❤️, Dinosaur BBQ Syracuse wrote on Facebook.

Post Malone Has Ties Hudson Valley

Post Malone Behind The Scenes Before His Bud Light Dive Bar Tour Show in Nashville Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light loading...

This isn't the first time Post Malone has made news by dining in New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Emergency Landing At Stewart International Airport in New Windsor

On August 21, 2018, a plane carrying the popular singer circled the Hudson Valley as it prepared to make an emergency landing with two blown-out tires. Two tires blew off during takeoff when a plane with 16 passengers, including Malone, left from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey heading to London.

The FAA told the plane to hoover around Stewart International Airport in New Windsor to burn off fuel, before landing. The plane landed safely.

Famous Rapper Celebrates Near-Death Experience at Newburgh, New York Pizzeria

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After the near-death experience, Malone and his crew reportedly visited Joe's Pizzeria on South Plank Road.

The group feasted on a dozen mango-habanero wings, another dozen garlic-parmesan wings, and two Italian combo sandwiches, while at the Newburgh pizza shop. They also ordered six pies. One of them was a meat lover's pie, another was pepperoni and the rest were plain.

Post Malone Dines at Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant

Instagram/Hurrricane Grill & Wings Instagram/Hurrricane Grill & Wings loading...

A few years later Malone dined in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Malone shocked fans when he was spotted eating in the Arlington area of the City of Poughkeepsie. See more about his visit below:

Post Malone Visits Poughkeepsie

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley

Keep Reading: